Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNGPF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Man Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Get Man Group alerts:

OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. Man Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

About Man Group

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.