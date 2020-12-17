Mapfre, S.A. (MPFRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4451 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

About Mapfre

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

