Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.95

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.94, with a volume of 138242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOZ. Eight Capital increased their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.85 price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 19.36 and a current ratio of 19.48. The firm has a market cap of C$619.42 million and a P/E ratio of -72.31.

In other news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$101,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,012,490 shares in the company, valued at C$53,791,974.40. Insiders sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock worth $262,634 over the last 90 days.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

