Mariann H. Byerwalter Sells 1,826 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $24.75 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,060,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,055,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Franklin Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,773,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 195,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,888,000 after purchasing an additional 231,223 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,689,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,366,000 after purchasing an additional 156,972 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,972,739 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 103,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

