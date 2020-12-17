Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Sells $1,638,169.78 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $1,638,169.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,140,675.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Masimo stock opened at $264.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $273.33.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Masimo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its position in Masimo by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Masimo by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Masimo by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Masimo by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.25.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

