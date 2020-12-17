Matthew Morris Partridge Buys 1,658 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,986.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PINE opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,092,000.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

