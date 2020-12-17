Matthew Zinn Sells 16,929 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 16,929 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $507,023.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,806.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Wednesday, October 28th, Matthew Zinn sold 4,185 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $66,123.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Matthew Zinn sold 962 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $15,844.14.

On Friday, October 16th, Matthew Zinn sold 113 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $1,872.41.

On Thursday, September 17th, Matthew Zinn sold 1,700 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $25,704.00.

EGHT opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $33.11.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. Equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in 8X8 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,717,000 after purchasing an additional 137,342 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 18.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,348,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,573,000 after purchasing an additional 529,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after buying an additional 1,341,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,397,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after buying an additional 118,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.