Maxim Group Reiterates Positive Rating for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VYNE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $292.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 22,876,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $16,343,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,195,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,194,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,024,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

