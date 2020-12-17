MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu Sells 4,455 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $139,575.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,223.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $135,610.20.

On Thursday, November 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $119,215.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $116,676.45.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MaxLinear by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

