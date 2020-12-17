MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu Sells 4,455 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $135,610.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxLinear alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $139,575.15.

On Thursday, November 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $119,215.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $116,676.45.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $33.69.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MXL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.