McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP John P. Skenesky Sells 3,072 Shares of Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $195,010.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $286,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $63.71 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

