McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Tracy Faber Sells 546 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MCK opened at $172.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day moving average is $157.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in McKesson by 393.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 69.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

