MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Major Shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg Buys 14,457 Shares of Stock

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 14,457 shares of MedAvail stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $176,953.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MDVL opened at $12.94 on Thursday. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 168.39% and a negative net margin of 245.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

MDVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MedAvail in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on MedAvail in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

