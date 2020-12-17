MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDVL. ValuEngine raised shares of MedAvail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get MedAvail alerts:

MDVL opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. MedAvail has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.27.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 168.39% and a negative net margin of 245.38%.

In other MedAvail news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 14,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $176,953.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.