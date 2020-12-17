MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Trading 14.4% Lower This Week

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,496.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.43 or 0.02857621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.83 or 0.00463185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.83 or 0.01386731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.47 or 0.00678697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00325384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00028691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

