MedicCoin Trading 35.1% Higher This Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $29,319.46 and approximately $28.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016538 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003343 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000139 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

