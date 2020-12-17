Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) General Counsel Sells $1,400,700.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,229.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $145.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.79. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $149.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 354.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

