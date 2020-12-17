MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$4.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.35.

Get MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) alerts:

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$4.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.41. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -3.86.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$508.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$202,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 223,762 shares in the company, valued at C$503,688.26.

About MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.