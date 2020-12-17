Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$4.85

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$4.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.39. The company has a market cap of C$64.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$2.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.12, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

