Meme (MEME) Price Hits $358.53 on Top Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Meme token can now be purchased for approximately $358.53 or 0.01571881 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Meme has traded up 133.6% against the US dollar. Meme has a market cap of $10.04 million and $3.84 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.00462928 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002690 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002890 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 170,568.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

