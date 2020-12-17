Meme (MEME) Price Reaches $358.53 on Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Meme token can currently be purchased for approximately $358.53 or 0.01571881 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 133.6% higher against the dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $10.04 million and $3.84 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.00462928 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002690 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002890 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 170,568.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

