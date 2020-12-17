Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercantile Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

