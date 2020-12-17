Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 32,943 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the second quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.65 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52.

