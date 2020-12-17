Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,907,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

ITW stock opened at $203.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

