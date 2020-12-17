Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $267.72 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $313.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.65 and its 200 day moving average is $263.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.96, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,025.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.79, for a total value of $48,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 489 shares in the company, valued at $130,949.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,209 shares of company stock worth $11,322,158. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.