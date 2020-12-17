Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 474.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLO stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $98.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

