Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 748 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,251 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,132 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 157,664 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,440 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,460 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STM. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

STM opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

