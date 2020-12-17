Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,937 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.50 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42.

