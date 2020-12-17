Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.49

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBIN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $847.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

