Meta (MTA) Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Meta has a market cap of $14.45 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00005001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00023810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00132515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.11 or 0.00789610 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00159026 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00373709 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00079040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00123480 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,950,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,256,221 tokens. The official website for Meta is mstable.org. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

