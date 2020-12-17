Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €7.50 ($8.82) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.20 ($10.82).

ETR B4B3 opened at €8.98 ($10.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21. Metro AG has a 12-month low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 12-month high of €13.70 ($16.12). The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 million and a PE ratio of -98.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €8.83 and its 200-day moving average is €8.90.

Metro AG (B4B3.F) Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions.

