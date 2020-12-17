Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $23,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,038,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,795,869.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $21,400.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $18,600.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $17,200.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $19,600.00.

Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $144.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $936,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

