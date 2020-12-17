Michael Lennox Sells 1,437 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Lennox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $35,770.80.

Shares of HP stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.01.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.