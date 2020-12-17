Michelle Lynn Miller Sells 1,000 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NNN opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments increased its position in National Retail Properties by 222.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,319,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,301,000 after buying an additional 219,008 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,017,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,565,000 after acquiring an additional 185,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NNN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

