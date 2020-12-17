Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $243.00 by UBS Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been assigned a $243.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.99.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.81. The company had a trading volume of 738,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,141,242. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.29. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,797,000. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 58,111 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

