Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Insider John J. Walsh, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $96,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,108.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mimecast stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mimecast during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 241.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 246.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

