Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) VP Sells $186,347.37 in Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

