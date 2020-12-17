Minto Apartment (MI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a report on Sunday, October 25th.

