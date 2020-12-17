Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CFO Sells $431,769.65 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 31,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $431,769.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,393.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey C. Davison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jeffrey C. Davison sold 627 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $7,724.64.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.83 million, a P/E ratio of 90.39 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

