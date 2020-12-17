Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Director Sells $674,000.00 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Director Jane J. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MITK opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $691.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,985,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mitek Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 123,116 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 789,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 10.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 47,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MITK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.