Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,758,302.28 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $1,758,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,543,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,652,908.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total value of $3,117,123.06.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $2,509,314.58.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $892,800.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $1,665,581.40.

On Friday, November 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,810,797.84.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,310,858.38.

On Friday, October 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $755,104.56.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $618,750.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $137.03 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.59 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 41.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

