MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Hits New 12-Month High at $358.27

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $358.27 and last traded at $356.84, with a volume of 13069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.67.

Get MongoDB alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.85.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total value of $6,713,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,894,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total value of $1,235,180.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,702,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,335 shares of company stock valued at $100,193,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.