MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $336.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.85. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $351.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $2,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,634 shares in the company, valued at $28,779,522.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,335 shares of company stock worth $100,193,455 in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 185.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 264.5% during the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

