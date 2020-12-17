Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $332.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $358.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $4,810,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,722 shares in the company, valued at $84,254,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,740,009 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.