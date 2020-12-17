Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $332.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.46. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $358.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 100.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $1,207,552.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,590 shares in the company, valued at $77,302,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.80, for a total transaction of $355,942.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,108,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,474 shares of company stock worth $14,740,009. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

