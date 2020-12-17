MoonTools (MOONS) Price Hits $12.17 on Major Exchanges

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, MoonTools has traded up 129.4% against the US dollar. One MoonTools token can currently be bought for $12.17 or 0.00052446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTools has a market cap of $334,736.20 and approximately $55,223.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00131780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.00782726 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00164730 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00078804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00124023 BTC.

About MoonTools

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500 tokens. The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io.

Buying and Selling MoonTools

MoonTools can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

