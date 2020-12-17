Morgan Stanley Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $95.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.54.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $88.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

