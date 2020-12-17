Morgan Stanley Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.92.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.12 on Monday. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $209.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 68,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

