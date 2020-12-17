Morgan Stanley Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $24.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.52.

NASDAQ ON opened at $31.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.56, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $776,956.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 210,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,002,513 shares of company stock worth $26,177,816. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $109,541,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,744,000 after buying an additional 3,928,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $68,008,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,750,000 after buying an additional 1,373,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,754 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

