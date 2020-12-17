Morgan Stanley Boosts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $196.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $196.00 in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $159.00 on Monday. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $170.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

